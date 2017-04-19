Making an App Without Breaking the Bank

An exciting app can get you pumped up. After conception, the next thing you want to do is to go to the drawing board and start with the app development process. If you are like most people who lack a huge budget, you and your partner will pool your money together and even get a loan. But how do you pay back the money you owe people if your app does not do very well?

Developing an app can cost a huge amount of money so how can starters do it without breaking the bank? Here are a few tips for you.

Your apps are investments

Your apps are investments. You spend money on it hoping to make money from it. Instead of putting all of your money on a single app, what you can do is to diversify and build 5 to 10 solid apps at lower prices. You may believe that your app is going to make it big in the market; there are always risks involved. If you are just starting out with apps, it is best to be on the safe side.

Learn

Most people who enter the app development world are in it for the money and all they want is to get rich quick. They have an idea but they do not want to throw money at it because they are uncertain that everything will come together after the app is published.

For your app to be a success, you have to do more than dream about the money you are going to make. You have to put in time and effort to learn as much as you can about app development. When you are starting watch as many tutorials as you can, read as many article as you can and even enroll in some classes.

Quality and quantity

You might have more than a single app at one time but you have to remember that quality is better than quantity. There is no point creating multiple apps when all of them are below par. This will not leave a good impression on your customers. As a matter of fact, it will turn customers off. However, you have to release your app in a timely manner. Timing is critical because if you spend too much time in the development stage, the landscape will have already changed once you release the app.

Track your apps

Excel is a very good friend when it comes to tracking your apps. When you have more than a single apps available for download, you might even consider a few software which will the job a lot easier. How much money did your apps make? How many downloads does it have? How much money did you spend developing the app?

Outsource

Outsourcing is an expensive endeavor and this is something which should only be done when you have a method that is already proven to predict exactly how much money your app is going to make. If your app should make $5,000 in its lifetime, you are in a very good position to hire people from offshore.